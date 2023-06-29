Pikmin 4 Gets Overview Trailer and Demo

July is nearly here, so players will have to look forward to new gaming experiences when the month arrives. For Nintendo Switch owners, the “big game” they’ll have access to is Pikmin 4. The series by Shigeru Miyamoto hasn’t been the biggest hit for Nintendo systems but has grown, pun intended, quite the following over the years. The newest entry is well over a decade in the making, and based on everything Nintendo is doing for it, they want it to be the biggest success of the franchise. To that end, they’ve released two things to get you excited about it.

First, they released a massive overview trailer detailing everything you can do in the game. It reiterates the main campaign story by noting how Captain Olimar and the rest of the Rescue Corps have crash-landed on a mysterious planet. You are the newest member of the corps, and it’s your job to survive the planet, find the other members, fix your ship, and get back home.

But that won’t be easy, considering the new and familiar monsters that inhabit the planet. Thankfully, you’ll have the Pikmin at your side to help you solve puzzles and fight enemies. Plus, you have the new creature called Oatchi, who has many abilities that will help you fight, traverse areas, and more. You can check out the full overview trailer below.

Then, there’s the demo. Nintendo has released the Pikmin 4 demo on the title’s official store page, and you can download it with a simple click of a button.

Given past Nintendo demos, you’ll likely experience gameplay from the game’s opening hours. You might even be able to transfer the data to the main game once it releases, but Nintendo hasn’t confirmed that yet.

Based on previews for the game, Nintendo has gone above and beyond to try and make the game accessible to all players. For example, they’ve taken away time limits for you to try and get everything done. You can even replay a day to redo a mission after you make a misstep. The new Pikmin are also incredibly helpful. The Ice Pikmin will help you traverse water areas and freeze enemies, while the Glow Pikmin opens up the world at night for the first time ever.

While there is a challenge to the game, the most difficult areas are for those who are willing to seek them out, so you won’t have to worry about stumbling into a tough challenge you don’t want to face. So get ready because Pikmin 4 releases on July 21st.