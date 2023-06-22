Rumor: Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Could Port Peace Walker, MGS 4 & 5 Next

It would be interesting if Konami went out of their way to port MGS5 to the Nintendo Switch.

The official Metal Gear website has embedded some teasers for future games that could see rerelease in Metal Gear Solid Master Collection.

Some fans found a screenshot of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots cover art on the website, but that is really small potatoes.

Nitroid on Twitter pointed out that if you just took a look at the website’s page code, you can see that Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid 5, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker are listed in the code.

Now, Nitroid also gave a detailed explanation of what had been observed on the Metal Gear website prior to this announcement, and why supports the case that these games could be rereleased:

“The Metal Gear Portal Site was heavily updated and the addition of the ‘History’ section coincides with the Nintendo Direct announcement. The timeline graphic is actually a years old static image that Konami uses frequently but seldom changes. Here, instead of simply including the pre-existing image on the new page, they removed the game logos from the background and then programmatically replaced them with visually identical buttons. While this alone doesn’t suggest that the inactive buttons are indications of future game releases, it does suggest that new pages for these games are forthcoming. The timeline buttons do not link to the currently existing and still active official pages for the games shown, which are listed on the Portal Site under “Lineup”. Instead, the link to several brand new, wholly separate game pages which were also just added, and which advertise and feature both screenshots and footage from Master Collection Vol. Only the canonical games missing from the Master Collection are ones with inactive buttons. All of the included games have active buttons.”

As we had just covered, Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 comes with some, but not all the games that Konami originally remastered and rereleased in the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker was in Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, while Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots came as an additional disc for the PlayStation 3 exclusive Metal Gear Solid Legacy Collection.

Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain have not been part of any collection or bundle so far, but they can certainly be capably ported to newer platforms, and that does include the Nintendo Switch. Konami probably won’t have to rerelease the game to Steam, and might have only the flimsiest excuse for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S rereleases, but a Nintendo Switch would be an excellent addition to the platform’s ‘impossible’ ports, which has includes the likes of The Witcher 3 and Doom Eternal.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows via Steam on October 24, 2023.