Hideo Kojima Has Met With Nic Cage!

Whether it’s video games, movies, television, comics, or something in between, having relationships with certain “big names” or “power players” is sometimes essential to get things done the way you want. Or to bring in the “right people” so you know your property will take off the way you want. For Hideo Kojima, his time in the gaming industry has been so legendary that many big-name actors and creators have wanted to work with him over the years. Guillermo Del Toro, Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and a cavalcade of incredible voice actors have been by his side over the years for his many games.

But now, a new “player” has entered his realm, and his name is Nicolas Cage!!! Yes, THE Nic Cage has not only met with Hideo Kojima, but he toured Kojima productions, with many pictures being taken along the way. Here are two of them to prove that this did indeed happen:

Naturally, the internet is going crazy with “what does this mean?” questions, and it’s not hard to see why they would ask that. After all, this seems to be more than just a “random tour,” right? One does not simply bring in Nic Cage for a tour if he won’t be used for something else, right?

Well, that’s what the internet thinks, but who knows if it’s real. Cage made it clear at the recent Summer Game Fest that he’d love to be in more video games going forward now that he’s made his “debut” via being a survivor in Dead By Daylight. Oh, and if you didn’t hear, he will play himself. Because who else is he supposed to be?

Going back to Kojima, many people will likely suspect that Nic will be portraying and voicing one of the new characters in Death Stranding 2. Given the A-list actors and directors that were a part of the first game, that’s not an unrealistic thing to believe.

However, as others have noted, there could be another answer. If you recall, Xbox has started a partnership with Kojima to make another title that’s different from his studio’s debut franchise. Perhaps Cage will be a key role in that game, whatever it may be.

Or, go with us on this. Nic Cage just wanted to meet Hideo Kojima and went to go visit him at his studio. That’s not a hard thing to believe, given who Nic Cage is.