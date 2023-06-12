Xbox Game Showcase Part 2 Will Deep Dive Into More Games, Could It Include Hi-Fi Rush?

if it's not Hi-Fi Rush DLC, they just might stealth drop a new instant classic on us again.

Microsoft has revealed they will have an extension to their recently concluded Xbox Games Showcase, and at least one developer has teased their game for that extended showcase.

As reported by DualShockers, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream will be held tomorrow, June 13, at 10 AM PT. Aside from showing more about the games they just revealed, that stream will include “games from our creative partners that we didn’t show you today.”

They did confirm some of the games and DLC that will be revealed there include:

Avowed

Towerborne

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion

This extended stream actually falls in line with Microsoft’s prior E3 Week schedule. They do hold another extra stream to show more of their games after the initial announcements and reveals, and Nintendo and other companies do essentially the same thing.

The idea, of course, is the shorter big announcement event is intended to draw immediate attention, while the extended streams are planned after they initially piqued that interest.

Interestingly enough, game designer at Tango Gameworks, John Johanas tweeted something out that looked like a tease for something they themselves had worked on. In his words:



“Just caught with everything shown at #XboxGamesShowcase and so much looks great.

Looking forward to seeing more at that extended showcase…”

Johanas was the director on Tango’s latest release, Hi-Fi Rush, as well as on The Evil Within 2. The way this tweet was written out and planned definitely looks like it isn’t just a casual tweet from someone who has nothing to do with the show.

Hi-Fi Rush just released last January 25, 2023, in the rare instance of a game that came out so good that Tango and Bethesda had the confidence to stealth drop it, and see it immediately receive unanimous critical acclaim.

It’s now been a half year since that release, so it doesn’t appear that Tango had a long term DLC or season planned out for it, but now would still be a pretty good time to release said DLC. The memory of the game is still fresh enough in people’s minds, and more importantly, it’s still not reached the release of Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

But there is another possibility here. Tango Gameworks had certainly hinted that they are making even more non-horror games than Hi-Fi Rush. If they want to stealth drop another instant classic to Xbox fans, now would be a great time for that too.

Whatever the case, we’ll be finding out as soon as tomorrow.