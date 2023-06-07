Atomic Heart Confirms A New Dangerous Robot Coming Soon

Atomic Heart fans might have already finished up the game’s main campaign, and it’s been a waiting game for DLC. We know already that the development team over at Mundfish has plans to release a few pieces of DLC for fans. But outside of the future plans for the game, we already had our first look at the first DLC project. With the unnamed DLC inbound for this summer, today, the developers released a new teaser giving you a little more insight into the new enemy group that you’ll be fighting.

Details about what to expect in the first DLC for Atomic Heart are scarce right now. After all, we don’t have an official name quite yet for the project. But the first DLC will be taking players into a new facility underwater. The DLC teaser that was released last month didn’t offer very much content as it was only just twenty seconds in length. But we know that players will be going through some new locations yet to be discovered on Facility 3826. Today, the latest teaser gives players a look at one of the enemy types you’ll fight against, called the BEA-D.

The robot was showcased in a teaser that was just over thirty seconds in length, so again, there’s just a brief look at what to expect with the first DLC. But what has been showcased so far is that these robots are small, round, and incredibly agile. They can roll quickly around the area, but to make things even more complex when fighting these enemies is the fact that they can attach to each other. It looks like there might be a few different forms that you’ll be fighting against these enemies.

Of course, this is just one of the new dangerous enemies we’ll fight against, as more enemy types will likely be introduced in Atomic Heart’s first DLC. For now, we’ll have to actually keep an eye out for more information to come out. Again, we don’t have a specific release date just yet, as the DLC is only slated to release sometime this summer.

Meanwhile, if you have yet to play Atomic Heart, the game was released back in February of this year. Players can pick up a copy of the game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage for the title, which you can view down below.