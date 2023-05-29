CD Projekt Red Isn’t Being Acquired By Sony

Given the state of the video game industry currently, with two of the big three publishers trying to buy some of the biggest developers of the current era, it’s unsurprising that rumors about “who may be next” have been starting to pop up. Over the weekend, the biggest rumor that popped up was that CD Projekt Red was about to become the next acquisition by Sony. While they did also preface it with the “rumor” tag, said rumor picked up lots of steam, and many wondered if it would happen. Thankfully, rational minds prevailed, and the truth was made known.

Simply put, no, CD Projekt Red will not be under the Sony banner anytime soon. Not only was this debunked by an industry insider, one of the PR reps for the company followed up on a tweet they made by stating that they weren’t in any talks with Sony about an acquisition.

Yah, we're not in such talks with Sony. — Ola Sondej (@olasondej) May 29, 2023

So that’s pretty definitive. Plus, as the insider noted, the game studio has often been in the rumor mill regarding how someone like Sony could acquire them.

On the whole, it’s not surprising that CPR would be the target of someone. After all, they have made incredibly quality games in the past and won numerous rewards. In addition, the Witcher series helped redefine certain things about RPG, and the third title in the set is considered one of the best and most expansive games of all time.

True, their follow-up IP in Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t go the way they hoped, but they were able to fix things enough to regain some of the faith that fans had in them, and they’re going back to the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, so that might work out in their favor.

The real reason that rumors like these are heating up is because of how Microsoft and Sony have been snatching up everyone they can over the last several years. Bethesda, Bungie, and more have been caught in their nets, and it’s making the gaming landscape much more consolidated than it was previously.

They’re doing this so their consoles can have the most exclusive game, which isn’t the worst business tactic. However, as a certain Bethesda-owned company proved recently, it doesn’t mean anything if the exclusive titles you release are garbage.

The point is you shouldn’t listen to the rumors until an official message is given about a company buying up another company. Sometimes people love stirring the pot to see how people react.