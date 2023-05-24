Sony Confirms Plans To Launch At Least Two Major Games Each Year

If you were hopeful that more big releases were coming to the PlayStation 5, then this latest news might be worth looking into. It seems that Sony has made some new plans to ensure that the PlayStation 5 would receive two major games each year. But, of course, we don’t have any official details as to what few games are already in the pipeline to meet these new standards. But thanks to the PlayStation Showcase happening later today, that should change.

The news comes from a Sony presentation that notes that they planned to release at the very least two major video game releases per year. That should also span across every big genre. In particular, the diagram to reveal the genres you can expect a significant release on would include shooter, racing, RPG, platformer, action, and sports. We also have a bit more indication of what type of games we could see from these major releases.

The presentation had bullet points alerting readers that this would include a mix of single-player and live-service video games. Then to add onto that, we know that Sony is trying to balance both big franchises and new IPs. So it looks like the team over at Sony is trying to offer a nice diverse collection of games to the platform, which should entice just about everyone that had picked up a PlayStation 5 console.

Again, later today, we are going to have a PlayStation Showcase. This streaming event is larger than the typical Sony PlayStation State of Play streams. We know this upcoming stream will be a little longer than an hour long and should be filled with plenty of new and exciting video game announcements. That should hopefully answer some of the upcoming major exclusives coming to the PlayStation 5 from their line of first-party development studios.

If you haven’t already noted when to expect this showcase, you’ll want to tune in at 4 PM EDT later today. You can watch the PlayStation Showcase on both their YouTube and Twitch channels. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any indication as to what exactly this showcase will entail, but that hasn’t stopped predictions running rampant online of what might get highlighted. For instance, some fans might be hopeful that another look for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming along with the briefly teased Marvel’s Wolverine.