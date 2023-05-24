The Callisto Protocol Riot Mode Is Now Available

Update:

Since this video released to hype up the Riot Mode launch, it has gained over 40K views. Here is what some viewers had to say.

I actually enjoyed the game but this is probably the last thing I want from a DLC. Evan Lynch – YouTube Comment

Just bought Callisto protocol on Saturday. It looks stunning, great atmosphere. Just feels frustrating to play. Russ Mawsone – YouTube Comment

So this really was an action horror game the whole time. VHR – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

The Callisto Protocol, for some, might now have lived up to expectations. However, the development team is still bringing out updates for the game to add new refreshing content into the mix. One of the latest updates for the game just launched today, and it takes players’ titles to version 1.019. What might make some players eager to download this update is the introduction to a brand new game mode for The Callisto Protocol, Riot Mode.

If you haven’t heard the news earlier this month, the development team over at Striking Distance Studios has unveiled Riot Mode. It’s a new mode that allows players to try and survive waves of enemies, which I’m sure you’re familiar with from other games. Wave-based game modes are available in a wide assortment of games, but The Callisto Protocol is just getting its wave-based battle mode today. However, don’t expect the gameplay to feel the same if you’re coming off from the main campaign.

In a recent post on Xbox Wire, level designer Kevin Jaszanovits spoke about how the developers opted for a more arcade-like experience. This is an exciting and intense game mode, where players are going through an environment where no matter how many rooms you run through, you’ll always feel like you’re being chased down. However, your goal is simple; you just need to survive as long as possible. This means gunning down the different infected enemies that come across your pathway.

However, rather than being an endless shooter, there were some slight changes. For instance, you only have two weapon slots available, so knowing how to spend your credits for different upgrades or weapon changes is crucial. But if things prove too grim, then there’s an active rampage mode that gives players a buff with unlimited ammo, GPB usage, and enemy install. So you should be able to clear out a room rather easily when this is activated.

As you progress through the game mode, you’ll get different perks, so you’ll always want to strive to reach a new personal best. Players can get started on the new Riot Mode today. For those of you who have yet to pick up The Callisto Protocol, the game was released at the end of last year for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage which you can view down below.