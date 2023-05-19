Halo Infinite Infection Is Set To Arrive On June 20th

Halo Infinite Season 4 is set to make its way to players in June 2023 but 343 Industries have today confirmed that the popular mode Infection is set to make a return on June 20th, 2023. While fans have been waiting for Infection to make its way to Halo Infinite in an official capacity for quite some time fans seem to be over the moon that the mode is now set to finally return to the series.

Initially originating in Halo 3, Infection has been a staple mode for casual players and groups to enjoy since its inception. Up until the release of Halo Infinite Infection had always been a launch mode available to all players with Infinite being the outlier (and Halo 4’s as it slightly changed up the Infection dynamic and aesthetic).

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the announcement on Twitter with one user posting, “This art is absolutely incredible. Can’t wait to play infection.”

343 Industries did also confirm that a new Career Progression Mode would be coming to the game although there isn’t too much information about that currently. While previous seasons of Halo Infinite have been extended by several months the transition from Season 3 to Season 4 shows a steadying of the ship as Season 3 originally kicked off on March 7th, 2023 which would make the whole season last a respectable 3 months as opposed to the elongated seasons the game had seen prior to that.

This new update also comes after 343 dropped an update for the game on May 10th, 2023 addressing a number of bug fixes as well as adding an FPS counter for Xbox, UI and menu adjustments, and previous season bundles were made available for purchase in the game’s storefront. Included in the fixes were a number of global fixes such as:

GLOBAL

There is now a reduced chance of the Season 3 cinematics replaying on every launch of Halo Infinite. If you continue to encounter this issue after this update, please submit a ticket via the Halo Support site.

Halo Infinite will no longer crash on launch when attempting to play on a PC that is below the minimum specifications. This was an unintended bug that caused the game to crash before showing the below minimum specification warning message. Players can once again choose to continue past this warning message, but the expected functionality and visual experience are not guaranteed. To learn more about PC hardware specifications, please visit our PC Hardware Specs and Drivers guide on the Halo Support site.

When using the Bumper Jumper control scheme, players are now able to fire their vehicle’s weapons while holding down the Switch Seat button. This applies to the following vehicles: Wasp Banshee Ghost Brute Chopper Shade Turret

The glowing light that appears on the ground below both the Ghost and Wraith vehicles now appears correctly.

The headlight brightness for all UNSC vehicles has been reduced.

If the Control Panel menu is opened while viewing an Armor Core unlock notification, the Armor Core unlock notification will no longer block the player’s view of other menus.

Halo Infinite is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC.