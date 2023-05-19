Lego 2K Drive Developers Talk About Collaborating With Lego

As previously reported, in a recent interview with VGC creative director on Lego 2K Drive Brian Silva and Visual Concepts general manager Steve Ranck discussed the release of the Forza Horizon Lego DLC while they were developing Lego 2K Drive. During the same interview, both Silva and Ranck spoke about the collaboration with Lego.

When asked about working with Lego as a partner Ranck said they were “very interested from the very get-go.”

Lego was very interested from the very get-go. I don’t think of them as a typical licensee partner. They really were interested in the gameplay, the presentation, what the world looked like, what the vehicles felt like, every step of the way. So we worked very closely with them all the way through the entire process. Steve Ranck – Visual Concepts General Manager

Silva noted that Lego was “very interested not only in the project but in the team, ourselves, and the individuals on the team,” continuing, “It continues to be a great relationship.”

They were also very interested not only in the project but in the team, ourselves, and the individuals on the team, and we had a lot of communication in contact with them throughout the entire process. We would meet with them face to face on a regular basis as well, at least several times a year. It continues to be a great relationship. Brian Silva – Creative Director on Lego 2K Drive

Silva also spoke on the level of collaboration Visual Concepts had with Lego including access to tools used on The Lego Movie. Alongside this, Silva also stressed how big of a victory it was for the game to have the McLaren license and that they’d be open to more collaborations in the future.

They were very proactive with access to the legacy bricks and sets. Even the current modern ones. In fact, we used the tool to construct our Lego that was used when they did the Lego movie. They were very open in assisting us. We have the McLaren license, that was a huge win, to launch with, and you know, we’re very open to more collaborations in the future. Brian Silva – Creative Director on Lego 2K Drive

Given the magnitude and power of the Lego IP Silva was asked about any potential concern Visual Concepts had with regards to Lego possibly being protective or restrictive with the IP.