Rumor: A Multiplatform Splinter Cell Game “Is Coming”

It sounds like this was the remake of the first game announced two years ago, but there is a possibility that it is a second game alongside it.

We now have a new rumor about an upcoming Splinter Cell game.

The rumor comes from Middleagegameguy, AKA MAGG from the Xbox News Cast with Colt Eastwood.

In the latest episode of this podcast, MAGG and Colt are talking about Xbox possibly paying for third party exclusives the way that Sony has been acquiring them lately.

47 minutes in, MAGG starts talking about a new Splinter Cell game, saying “Splinter Cell is coming, I know because I-“

And then, he just as quickly stops himself, saying that he won’t say anymore. MAGG also hurriedly discloses that he does know people in Ubisoft Toronto, so apparently he’s stopping himself because he doesn’t want his friend to be out of a job.

MAGG is willing to say what we can already guess, that Splinter Cell is, of course, a third party game, and Colt jumps in to say that it will be a multiplatform game. MAGG says he also knows that to be true, unless something else has happened behind the scenes.

Thus far, Ubisoft has disclosed plans to remake the first Splinter Cell, as far back as two years ago. Ubisoft did note at the time that the current console generation had just started, so the game would likely be developed around the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Ubisoft’s developers also stated that it would be a good time to release a remake of the first Splinter Cell, which was originally released on 2002. As of right now, it is already over two decades since that release, and there are definitely generations of gamers that are too young to have played or remember this original game.

Last November, Ubisoft commemorated that two decade anniversary with a new interview. They also shared details about the remake at that point.

So what we do know now is that Ubisoft plans to add in ways for players to finish the game without even killing any enemies. It sounds like Ubisoft is bringing in some Deus Ex influences to what was originally labeled a Metal Gear copycat.

Ubisoft also plans to update the game to how modern games handle stealth gameplay. This is probably expected, but hopefully Ubisoft can make it something that is completely intuitive so that even casual gamers can get to grips with it.

In spite of discussing this remake so far, we don’t know if MAGG is talking about this or a completely different game. We very well may be looking at two Splinter Cell games in the future instead of one. It’s already been a decade since the poorly received Splinter Cell: Blacklist, so it’s fair to say fans would be looking forward to a completely new game in the series too.