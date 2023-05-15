The Lord of the Rings MMORPG Currently Being Developed Under Amazon

The Lord of the Rings is a massive franchise that spans novels, movies, and television series to video games. There’s been a slight resurgence lately for this franchise, thanks to the likes of Amazon’s Prime series based on the events before The Hobbit. Likewise, another game is coming out soon with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. But today, we’re finding out about another game that is being developed.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out about Amazon’s new take on The Lord of the Rings. An MMORPG is being developed by the folks from their Orange County studio. These developers have already released an MMORPG for Amazon in the form of New World. Unfortunately, we don’t know very much about what we can expect from The Lord of the Rings MMORPG. With the announcement just being essential to confirm the project is in the works, we might be waiting a little while before anything starts to open up about what this game will entail.

Instead, all the information coming out right now is that players can expect a game that stays close to the source material and will apparently connect both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Of course, outside of that, we’ll have to just practice some patience. Nevertheless, we’re sure that this will spark some interest from fans, and it could even prove to be an even more anticipated game if The Lord of the Rings: Gollum proves to be a success.

This is not the only The Lord of the Rings MMORPG in development too. In 2012, The Lord of the Rings Online launched as a free-to-play MMORPG. This title still sees players logging in with updates continuing to add more content to the game. So we’re certainly interested in seeing if this game will persuade some players from The Lord of the Rings Online to give this new upcoming MMORPG a shot.

Again, details are scarce right now, so we’ll have to wait for Amazon to start highlighting more insight into the MMORPG. Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to launch on May 25, 2023. When that particular game drops, which follows Gollum leading up to the events from The Lord of the Rings, you’ll be able to pick up a copy on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.