Sony Might Be Ready For A New State Of Play

There's a big elephant in the room in all this from Sony's last financial quarter report.

Sony may be preparing for its next State of Play. At the very least, it’s ready to host one soon.

Speculation on an upcoming State of Play event is being driven by a speculation thread on the topic from Resetera. Shinobi602 came up on the forum to chime in on what he knew about any such events:

“To be clear, I don’t know what Sony’s exact plans are when it comes to a showcase or State of Plays and all that. But I know a good amount of teams are at a point where things are certainly ready to be shown. That’s exciting.”

The last State of Play was from about a month ago. Sony set a dedicated State of Play event in April 13, 2023, dedicated to Final Fantasy XVI. Final Fantasy XVI is itself set to release this June 5, 2023, exclusively to PlayStation 5.

With all that in mind, it’s possible that Sony will squeeze in one more State of Play event for Final Fantasy XVI, but it’s more likely that they will feature other games. At the very least, Sony could prepare and event showing it alongside other upcoming games.

June does seem to be a major event for Sony, but not necessarily for first party games. Alongside Final Fantasy XVI, Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4 will be releasing on the same month.

There are also other major second party and third party titles coming for PlayStation down the line, notably, Rise of the Ronin and Stella Blade. But obviously, fans would be anticipating Sony’s first party games most of all.

And on that end, Spider-Man 2 is the most highly anticipated upcoming title. While there’s a lot of hype for that pending release, some recent news may give fans reason to worry on that end.

As we had reported, Sony had to reassure investors in their last financial call last April that Spider-Man 2 would be releasing in this financial year. That’s because Sony also confirmed to their investors that they don’t have any other major titles planned for release for this coming quarter.

In spite of Shinobi’s reassurances, Sony may not have much to show fans in the near future. If anything, they could announce games in the next few weeks or months, particularly on E3 month. However, those could be first reveals for games that won’t be ready to release until next year or after that.

But then again, it may be more than enough if Sony focused on those upcoming third party titles for their next few State of Play events.