Splatoon 3 Drops Footage Of Salmon Run Track Recording

As we’ve noted many times on this website, the music of a video game is very important to the overall quality of the game. For example, a music track can help you “feel” a certain part of the game or resonate with a key event or moment. Or, it can be a catchy tune that sticks in your head for hours, even after you’re done playing! When it comes to Splatoon 3, it has numerous tracks that fill all of these situations and more. But what’s been making things special for fans lately is that the team at Squid Researchers Labs has been dropping videos showing the behind-the-scenes process of making the tracks.

Typically, these videos show off the various singers performing the tracks from the Squid Sisters, Off The Hook, or Deep Cut. But this time, they showed off the guy who helped make the Salmon Run tracks you hear as you collect eggs for Mr. Grizz. As you might expect, Mr. Grizz only hires the best people to make tracks for him. Take a look at this cello player rock out below:

SRL Musicology here with fun footage of music you may recognize from your Salmon Run shifts!



Grizzco has informed us that Salmon Run employees will not be reimbursed for time spent watching this video. pic.twitter.com/wZPsKke9wk — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) April 25, 2023

Pretty cool, huh? Now when you play Salmon Run, you can picture this guy making the beats you’re energized by as you collect eggs.

Salmon Run has been the mode that’s been improved the most in Splatoon 3. In the previous game, it was a mode you could only play at selective times. But now, it’s 24/7 like all the other modes. Another addition was that of the “Big Run” event that happens every other month or so. In it, you have to help save the Splatlands from a Salmonid invasion and have to deal with the various King Salmonids that try to stir up trouble for you.

Not too long ago, another event for Salmon Run dropped via “Eggstra Work,” where you got to do specific maps for Mr. Grizz to earn more eggs and unique rewards.

So it’s clear that Nintendo, and the Squid Research Laboratory team, know the value of this mode and how it brings gamers to the Nintendo Switch.

As for what’s next with the game, that would be a Splatfest. On the 5th-7th of next month, we’ll get a special Splatfest to promote a certain game that also arrives next month. So which part of the Tri-Force will you pledge your loyalty to? Will you become obsessed with power, blessed by wisdom, or imbued with courage?