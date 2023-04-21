Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp Is Out Now!

There’s little doubt that 2023 has been a big year for the Nintendo Switch so far. Between its 1st and 3rd party games, its users haven’t been lacking for titles to play. One genre that has absolutely been getting attention is RPGs. There have been numerous types of RPGs on Switch in 2023, and another one has just graced its library via Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp. The turn-based war title franchise hasn’t been seen on Nintendo platforms in 15 years! But now, things are finally turning around, and many wonder if this means you’ll see more of it in the future!

For those who haven’t played the games before, the franchise focuses on a group of soldiers who have to battle enemy factions and come out on top in intense fights. But unlike in other strategy games, you’re not fighting with individualized units with special stats, names, and backstories. Instead, you’ll pick a Commanding Officer and then have them build up an army of vehicles and foot soldiers to combat the enemy. You win each map by either wiping out an enemy’s force or taking over the various buildings under their command.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp combines the franchise’s first two games and gives them a visual makeover while adding some fun multiplayer components. The team at Intelligent Systems worked with the group at WayForward to deliver a stylized look while maintaining the gameplay that fans have come to expect from the title.

As we noted, you’ll get to start each battle by picking your Commanding Officer. But the twist is that each CO has a special ability that can help them on the battlefield. For example, some will heal their units to last longer in battle. Others will increase their attack power so they can wipe out enemies quicker. Another can increase their units’ movement speed and range, and the list goes on from there.

The reviews for the two-in-one title have been incredibly positive. Many are happy to see this franchise back in the world and wonder if a new sequel to the series will be born from this. Only Nintendo can know that, and they’re likely waiting for sales numbers to see if people are interested in the war title.

With two campaigns, a “War Room” to test out your ideas in controlled conditions, and multiplayer modes to battle with friends, you’ll be quite busy if you get the game on Nintendo Switch.