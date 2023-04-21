The Last of Us Part II Easter Egg Discovered In Horizon Burning Shores DLC

There is plenty of hype right now for Horizon fans. Those who have played through Horizon Forbidden West might have been waiting on the DLC release, Burning Shores. Since that DLC has been released and available for players to enjoy these past couple of days, we’re finding some new discoveries popping up online. It looks like the development team over at Guerrilla Games had placed a small Easter egg reference to another hit Sony exclusive, The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us is a massive franchise, and it’s gained new worldwide notoriety thanks to the HBO live-action adaptation, with more fans flocking to the IP to enjoy along with getting a heads up on where the HBO storyline will go with the sequel installment, The Last of Us Part II. However, if you enjoyed the games and have already made your way onto Horizon Forbidden West’s DLC expansion, Burning Shores, there is a unique bow that Aloy can pick up that references The Last of Us Part II.

This discovery came from Reddit user AlbusDumbdlor who noted that they uncovered a toy bow. It doesn’t offer much in terms of stats, but the Reddit user showcased just where players can uncover the toy bow within the map. Fortunately, fans quickly noticed that this toy bow was the same toy bow model used during a section at the aquarium. It’s a very small nod to the video game, but it’s always exciting to see developers make little hints and nods at other IPs in their video games.

It will be interesting to see if there are any other Easter eggs that players can uncover within the game expansion. At any rate, for those of you who are interested in the expansion of Horizon Forbidden West but haven’t pulled the trigger quite yet, we might be able to help in swaying your decision one way or another. Below you’ll find our Before You Buy video coverage for the Burning Shores expansion. Meanwhile, for The Last of Us fans, we know that the second season of the live-action adaptation is still in the scripting phase. Otherwise, players can partake in the latest release for the game franchise, The Last of Us Part I, which just released on the PC platform.