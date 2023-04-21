Diablo IV Will Have A Server Slam Event; Here’s What To Expect

Players who were around since Early Access are going to feel what a live service Diablo is like in this event.

Blizzard has revealed a new server slam event for Diablo IV prior to the game’s launch.

This will be held between May 12, 2023, 12 PM PDT to May 14, 2023, 12 PM PDT. If you are playing with friends, you can look forward with couch co-op on consoles, as well as cross play and cross progression for all platforms.

This event will be a save refresh from the Open Beta and Early Access, and you are limited to leveling up only until Level 20.

The event culminates with a battle vs Asheva, a giant dragonlike creature from the Burning Hells. Seeing how powerful she is, it will be a considerable challenge to defeat her at Level 20 max. You will probably want to bring friends along.

Asheva has a set schedule for when she is available to fight and defeat: starting at May 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. PDT and every 3 hours thereafter until the final spawn on May 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. PDT.

In a new interview with IGN, game director Joe Shely and associate game director Joseph Piepiora discussed the changes they have already implemented in the game since taking in the feedback from the Early Access and Open Beta periods.

Among the changes they will be implementing

rearranging layouts so that backtracking quests won’t take that long and will be more enjoyable

increase spawn rates for events

character rebalancing

reset dungeon button removed

The Butcher will now be more dangerous

Now, if it isn’t clear to you yet that Diablo IV will be a live service game, these quotes should set things straight.

Director Shely said: “The [developers] who have been working on getting the game ready to ship, are transitioning to work on future expansions and the live-service [content].”

Meanwhile, associate director Piepiora said: “The team is already engaging in creating really interesting content for players to experiuence after the game goes live and we’re really excited to continue to grow, iterate, and create new and fun opportunities for players to engage with the core Diablo experience.”

How does the idea of a live service Diablo make you feel? If you remember the changes players felt between the releases of Diablo II and Diablo II: Lord of Destruction, this will feel like that, but at a markedly more rapid pace. It also means this game will feel completely different in a span of a year, two years, or three. It’s an exciting or terrifying time for Diablo fans, depending on where you stand.

Diablo IV will be released on June 6, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows via the Activision Blizzard client.