The Day Before Fans Will Actually Get A Beta Test This Year

The Day Before has not had the easiest time online. It gained a massive amount of attention initially for a multiplayer survival game. Players would have to scavenge for goods, be weary of other players and deal with the undead that now roamed the world. However, after the amount of hype started to die down, skepticism started to pop up. Some fans started to point out that perhaps this game wasn’t even real, and that might have pushed the developers to share some gameplay footage. But the troubles didn’t stop there.

Instead, the developers were dealing with another obstacle in the form of copyright infringement. It seems that the developers, FNTASTIC, didn’t own the IP name, and they were settling the matter. Eventually, the game was removed from Valve’s Steam digital marketplace. Today, we’re learning that the developers have offered some new updates on The Day Before through the official game Discord server. Here, we’re finding out that the game is officially launching on November 10, 2023.

That should give you plenty of time to seek out more marketing materials before the title is actually available for purchase. But outside of that, the developers noted that as they get closer to the launch date for The Day Before, there will be a beta test for the game. It’s said that this will allow players to try the game out before its release. Furthermore, it should give developers more insight into how they can improve the product before its official release this November.

As we get closer to the release date, we will be conducting a beta test for the game. This will give players the opportunity to try out the game before it is released and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product. We will provide more details on the beta test as we approach the release date, so be sure to stay tuned for updates. We look forward to sharing game with you and hope you will enjoy playing it as much as we have enjoyed creating it. The Day Before – Discord Server

Unfortunately, we don’t have any specific dates quite yet about the beta and if this would be a closed or open beta experience. Regardless, the developers are still working on a means to get The Day Before listed on the Steam digital marketplace. Again, as noted through the official Discord server for The Day Before, the development team is working on getting this game back on Steam. With as much hype as this game had initially generated, we’re hopeful the beta will offer a thrilling experience. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and find out.

As mentioned, The Day Before is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023, and will hopefully arrive without further delays. When the game is released, you can enjoy it on the PC platform. In the meantime, you can check out some gameplay footage in the trailer we have embedded above.