The Lord of the Rings: Gollum PC System Requirements Might Surprise You

The Lord of the Rings fans might have eagerly awaited the launch of a new thrilling game. We knew that the developers of Daedalic Entertainment were working on a new storyline for the franchise. Players would be sitting in on a journey behind Gollum as it tells a storyline featuring the iconic character between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. But if you’re after this game on the PC platform, then you might want to make sure you can properly run the game. Unfortunately, it might prove to be a bit much for your PC to handle.

For those interested in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the game is slated to release next month. So we don’t really have too much of a wait before we can get our hands on the game. However, it might mean making sure your PC can run the game. Fortunately, we’re finding out the PC system requirements according to the official Steam page. Unfortunately, if this proves to be accurate, you might have to make some upgrades to ensure the game can run as recommended by the development studio.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Minimum PC System Requirements

CPU: Intel i7-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: GTX 1080 / RTX 2060

Storage: 45 GB

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Recommended PC System Requirements

CPU: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 32 GB

GPU: RTX 3080 (with DLSS Quality)

Storage: 45 GB

You’re in luck if you are already set with the PC system requirements. It doesn’t look like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be delayed. Recently, the development team took to the official Twitter account for the game to unveil that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has gone gold. That should mean that the developers are ready for its grand release on May 25, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it not only for PC but also for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S console platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to launch, you can check out the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in the video we have embedded above.