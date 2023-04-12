Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed Is Getting Rereleased To Xbox One And PlayStation 4

If you still primarily game on these consoles, it's still a new title to look forward to.

THQ Nordic has gone in an unusual direction with their rerelease of Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed is getting a new release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This version of the game will have the full single player campaign, but no multiplayer component.

So, as we had reported, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed already released last August 22, 2022, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And on PC that’s not just on Steam, but also on Epic Games Store and DRM free, on GOG.

This original release of Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobe also came with more than updated graphics. There is separate DLC for its orchestral score, a skin pack, and even Challenge Accepted, a DLC pack that adds four Challenge Modes from the original Destroy All Humans. These challenge modes are available for local co-op multiplayer.

So, this specific Challenge Accepted DLC pack, and the multiplayer in the base game, will not be a part of this release. Subsequently, THQ Nordic and studio Black Forest Games have retitled this game simply as Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed Single Player. Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed Single Player is slated for release on June 27, 2023.

For those wondering, the original Destroy All Humans also received a remaster from Black Forest. That version of the game released in 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, again including Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It even received a Google Stadia release.

This original game seemed to have been successful enough that Black Forest was able to make a standalone multiplayer DLC, called Destroy All Humans – Clone Carnage. This DLC released on the same platforms, could be purchased on its own, and offered both online and offline split-screen multiplayer.

All signs point to this being a budget release, just so that THQ Nordic can get some more product out. It does suggest that Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed’s release was not as successful as that of the first Destroy All Humans. This time, a Nintendo Switch port was not included, although it is possible that THQ Nordic could greenlight that at a later date.

It’s hard to believe that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One aren’t powerful enough to power multiplayer for Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed. It seems more likely that part of the game was cut, to get it released sooner, and without spending more on the port.

If you’re one of those people who are still playing primarily on a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, at least, it’s at least a brand new title to look forward to.