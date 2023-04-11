Media Molecule Ending Support For Dreams To Focus On A New Project

Media Molecule is mainly known for the LittleBigPlanet franchise, but in 2020, the studio brought a new project into the marketplace. Developed for the PlayStation 4, Media Molecule released Dreams as a new game creation system. Essentially, it was a tool to allow players to get creative and release their own content for the public. However, now a few years later, it looks like the studio has a new interest with an untitled project. As a result, the support for Dreams is ending later this year.

Taking to their official blog, Media Molecule unveiled that live service support for Dreams would end on September 1, 2023. The post noted that this decision was made to allow the studio to shift its focus to an exciting new project. What this means for the game is after September 1, 2023, the developers will no longer have anything to add or update with Dreams. But just because there’s nothing new going to the game doesn’t mean you won’t be able to play Dreams. This game will still be accessible for players to play, create and share content with others.

With that said, some updates are still planned for the game between now and September 1, 2023. The post mentions that some new content will be coming, including an animation improvement and their last Create mode update. Additionally, there is a server migration in the works, which, according to the studio, will help the stability of Dreams and improve security. Currently, the migration is set to happen in May, but when this does occur, you’ll find that there will be new limits. We’ll list out the limits below from what was noted in the official Dreams post.

New Server Limits

Storage Space – Online 5 GB – Local 1 GB

Photos – Online 256 – Local 128

Creations – Online 256 – Local 256

Versions – Online 512 Per Creation – Local 1024 Across All Creations

With the new limits, it’s stated that the game will now allow players to delete content rather than archive creations. This would also mean archives made already will be unarchived and available within your saved creations. You can check out the full breakdown of everything the studio had to mention regarding the Dreams support coming to an end right here. Meanwhile, nothing has yet been unveiled about what this next exciting project is for the studio. We’ll have to continue waiting for the development team to make the grand reveal for fans.