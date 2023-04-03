Star War Jedi: Survivor Developers Brought In Scrapped Features From The First Game

There is plenty of hype and anticipation over Respawn Entertainment’s next Star Wars Jedi franchise installment. With their first title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, being such a hit, a lot of attention was put on how the developers would top their past work. Fortunately, it seems that there was plenty of content that the development team had wanted to implement since they started developing the first installment. As a result, that bucket list of features that got scrapped has made its way into this upcoming sequel.

Recently, VGC managed to speak with two individuals at Respawn Entertainment. After getting a chance to preview Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, VGC spoke with the principal UV visual designer Daanish Syed and lead producer Paul Hatfield. During their conversations, the question was asked if Respawn Entertainment decided to put too much into the game. According to the duo, they are bringing plenty of content into the game simply from not having enough time to add it within the first installment.

Paul Hatfield noted that each department had a bucket list of things they wanted to bring into the first game but were ultimately left on the table. An example of a feature we already noticed from the preview footage showcased in this upcoming installment was stances that players could trigger for combat. Features like that almost made it within Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order if the developers had enough time to craft the game. Additionally, there was plenty of feedback the developers could go through both internally and from players.

Each department had its bucket list, things they left on the table from the first game that they wanted to expand. In terms of something like combat, we wanted to make that bigger and better and more polished. That was a big thing for the combat team. Paul Hatfield – VGC

This new installment should not only feel bigger and provide more content, but it should also feel far more polished. It was noted that the developers found that some features in the first game didn’t work perfectly as they had intended, and as a result, they consider these features as being a bit jank. That shouldn’t be the case with this new installment, as we’ll likely have a far more polished product when it launches into the marketplace. Fortunately, we don’t have too long of a wait before we’re able to try Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for ourselves.

Currently, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to launch on April 28, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.