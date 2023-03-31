Marvel’s Avengers Final Support Update Is Now Live Across All Platforms

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix tried to deliver a thrilling Marvel’s Avengers game into the marketplace, but that didn’t come to fruition. Instead, we received a game that just couldn’t bring players back after giving it a chance. After several attempts to turn things around last year, we got word that Marvel’s Avengers would be killed off. Instead of bringing out the planned future feature content and characters, the developers cut their losses and opted to bring the game down. Players who did find the title enjoyable will at least get one last update today. You’ll find that the last support update is readily available for those who are still logging into the game.

Announced today on the official Marvel’s Avengers game Twitter account, the Update 2.8 release has hit all the available platforms. Players will find that this new update will bring in the majority of the marketplace items for free. Additionally, it’s noted that the final buffs for heroes should feel a bit powerful. But with that said, if you’re interested in a bit more breakdown of what the game will receive with this update, we’ll offer some highlights from the patch notes below.

As mentioned, there were several items and features unlocked from the marketplace. This includes the majority of the outfits, emotes, takedowns, and nameplates. However, the items earned through the campaign or purchased via the Cosmetic Vendor will remain locked for players to earn as they progress through the campaign or purchased respectively. With that said, there is a gift for players who joined through the journey, which is the special Founders Gift. This gift will be Iron Man’s Variable Threat Response Battle Suit.

We also received some fixes for certain characters. For example, Kate Bishop’s Decoy will no longer be a target for AI Companions. The Winter Soldier also got an exploit fix where players could activate a heavy intrinsic attack as a heavy dodge attack if Vengeful Ghost was not a purchased skill. Meanwhile, there were several tweaks regarding combat, with specific players getting adjustments, such as Ms. Marvel’s Polymorph Counter Spike perk now increasing the Critical Attack Damage as intended.

You can get the full breakdown of Marvel’s Avengers support update right here. Meanwhile, those still interested in giving this game a try can do so on various platforms. Marvel’s Avengers is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.