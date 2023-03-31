Disney Dreamlight Valley April Update Will Bring Disney Park Rides

Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to be a big hit with players, and we’re getting near the next major update for the game. We know that the next update will be released on April 5, 2023. With it comes some new content for players to enjoy. We know a new realm will be available, and new characters will make their way into the valley, along with a few more surprises for players to uncover. However, the Star Path is set to deliver a celebration to the Disney Parks. Now fans are eagerly awaiting the update to see what rides they can use when the update drops next week.

Those of you who have been keeping attention to Disney Dreamlight Valley likely already have April 5th marked on your calendar. A new realm and set of characters is a big enough reason to get excited about the update. However, if you’re interested in the Star Path, then the ride additions might also build up quite a bit of excitement.

Did you miss our previously shared content roadmap? Here's a refresher on what to expect in Update 4! 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/IUaN34kVAq — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) March 29, 2023

If you find Disney Dreamlight Valley enjoyable, then it might be worth grabbing the Star Path. This is similar to a Battle Pass system where players can unlock some additional exclusive items in the game. But to acquire the Star Path, you’ll need to head over to the Event tab. As mentioned already, this upcoming April update will bring out some rides, and fans online have already started to hype up some of them within the Disney Dreamlight Valley subreddit. For instance, the user, Fine-Ad-9218 showcased some of the new rides that will be coming and their excitement of seeing their valley at the top of a Ferris wheel.

Likewise, other players noticed some of the additional items coming with this update, like the new balloons. Of course, we’ll have to wait for the update to drop and see what all players can get into when the new additions arrive. Furthermore, this is far from the last update coming into the game. We know that there are plans to add multiplayer, additional characters, realms, clothing, motifs, decorations, and furniture throughout the year.

For those of you who have yet to pick this game up, Disney Dreamlight Valley is available right now. The title was initially released in 2022 through early access on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.