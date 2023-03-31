Resident Evil 4 Remake Has A Rare Bug That Will Ruin Your Progress

Capcom has put out an alert about a game breaking bug that can occur in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

They shared this message on Twitter:

“Resident Evil 4

Error When Obtaining a Specific Key Item

Note: The name of the key item has been omitted to avoid spoilers.

We have confirmed an issue on all platforms where players will be unable to progress in the game when performing certain actions in a specific area.

A cutscene will play at the beginning of Chapter 12, after which the player will receive a key item. Please refrain from attacking with the knife until the notification for obtaining this item is displayed in the upper right of the screen.

After obtaining this key item, it will appear in the Key Items & Treasures menu in the attache case. If it has not appeared, please reload saved data from before the start of Chapter 12.

We intend to fix this issue in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience. After the update has been applied, players will be able to continue the game even with the saved data where the error previously occurred.”

We won’t share what the item is here either, but Capcom did provide enough of a description that if you really wanted to, you can look up a guide for Resident Evil 4 Remake and confirm what it is.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Capcom has also informed players of an issue on the PlayStation 5 version of the game, that makes flickering lights appear. They are working on a fix for this issue as well.

This does not seem to be that common an issue if it took this long for Capcom to acknowledge it and work on a fix. Capcom is probably happy it’s no longer 2005; in that time a bug like this would not be easily fixable with an online patch. Instead, Capcom would have been forced to recall and replace copies of the game with a replacement.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has been a tremendous success for Capcom thus far, having sold a record breaking three million units in only two days. If you’re one of those players, hopefully, you weren’t one of those people who got stuck with this bug before Capcom caught it.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Windows via Steam.