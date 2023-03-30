Xbox Free Play Days Offer Ember, Indivisible & More

Are you going into this weekend with nothing new to play? Fortunately, if you have an Xbox platform, something is available to try out this weekend. Microsoft provides the Xbox Free Play Days regularly, where players can get access to a few games for free. It’s a means to try some titles out in hopes of getting players to purchase the game after the weekend wraps up. Fortunately, Free Play Days also offer some discounts as an incentive to purchase the games. So if you’re looking for something new, then check out what you can download and play right now for free.

Announced on the official Xbox Wire blog post, Microsoft has unveiled that four video game titles can be picked up and played. Again, as mentioned, these games are free to download and play but will only be accessible for a few days. So you might have to pull the trigger on some of these video games if you enjoy them. But fortunately, you will also get a few discount offers, so you won’t have to pay the entire premium price to acquire these games. The games offered are Embr, Journey to the Savage Planet, Indivisible, and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.

If you’re familiar with the Free Play Days, then you can head over to the area to obtain the games. Of course, if this is your first time, you’ll want to ensure you have at least Xbox Live Gold to acquire the games. Then head over to the Xbox Store, where you’ll find the Free Play Days collection within the Gold member area. From there, it’s as simple as downloading the games onto your console. Although, if you’re finding the games fun, you’ll want to take advantage of the discounts being offered during the Free Play Days, which we’ll be listing down below.

Embr

Standard edition $5.99

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition

Standard Edition $23.99

Indivisible

Standard Edition $9.99

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Standard Edition $16.99

Deluxe Edition $31.99

With that said, this weekend should also bring out at least one of the Xbox Live Gold games. Starting on April 1, 2023, players will gain access to Out of Space Couch Edition. Furthermore, we know that later in April, we’ll also get Peaky Blinders: Mastermind if you’re a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But until then, you’ll be able to take advantage of the Free Play Days collection right now and through the weekend.