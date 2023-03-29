World War Z: Aftermath Against All Odds Launch Trailer Drops Alongside The Free Update

World War Z was released in 2019, and we’re still getting new updates for the game. However, odds are you’ve played through the game or at least heard of it. This title is a loosely based video game of the novel and film adaptation of the same name. The world has become entirely chaotic thanks to a zombie virus outbreak. With the title being able to support up to a thousand enemies at once, this third-person shooter game can get pretty intense. Overall, players are going against different hordes across multiple locations across the world. You’ll battle against the undead from New York, Tokyo, Moscow, and Rome, to name just a few.

However, players still find a reason to jump back into the action since the game was released. Today a new trailer has dropped for the Against All Odds update. This free update adds a bit more content to the game. For instance, with this update, we’re getting two new maps for the Horde Mode, which are Jerusalem and New York. It’s here you’ll have to fight off waves of the undead. But that’s not all that’s been included in the game.

There’s also the addition of a brand new melee weapon with the Baton. You’ll also find that this update will add seven new mutators for Challenge Horde Mode. Then there’s the ability to play as any character within the different PvE episodes if you wish to go back and replay them. Fortunately, you’ll also find that the AI has been improved as the developers noted that the AI party members have not only been improved, but they will now be able to use heavy weapons.

Again, World War Z: Aftermath has been around for a good while now, and it’s great to see support continuing. Fan feedback from this video alone has plenty of surprise by players over the update, along with just how much support has been put into this game. We’re not sure if there’s more content set to release for World War Z: Aftermath, so we’ll just have to keep an eye out for any new announcements that might come out from the folks over at Saber Interactive. With that said, we also have a Before You Buy coverage of World War Z when it was initially released into the marketplace, which you can view in our video embedded below.