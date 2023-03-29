Half-Life Alyx Mod Brings Steam Deck Gameplay Without VR

When Valve announced a new Half-Life project, it was likely quite a few anticipated players hopeful that this would mean the continuation of the story. Years pass by, and we’re still waiting on that next chapter. Instead, what we received was Half-Life Alyx, a VR title that takes place before the events of Half-Life 2. While the game was well received, and players have been able to enjoy Half-Life Alyx since it was released in 2020, it remained a VR experience. That meant you had to ensure your PC could run the game and also had a compatible VR headset.

Again, the game was well received, as fans enjoyed this new entry to the franchise. However, since then, mods have been released in which players could enjoy the game without VR. While these mods were made for PC platforms, a new mod has started bringing a VR-less Half-Life Alyx experience to the Valve Steam Deck. It’s not complete yet, but if you have a Steam Deck and want to try this game out, it could be a viable solution. You just might want to practice some patience, as you can only get to a certain point within the video game campaign before you’re forced to wait for an update to release.

We’re finding this mod which is just titled Half-Life Alyx No VR, thanks to a report by PCGamesN. This mod is only an early access build right now, as players can only reach chapter seven. You can even see some of the gameplay footage of the mod in action in the video we have embedded above. Likewise, you can learn more about the mod itself right here. At any rate, this should allow players to enjoy the game as a more seamless FPS experience. Even comments from this video highlight have players thrilled over the work put into the mod.

It’s unfortunate that there wasn’t an official means to enjoy Half-Life Alyx without a VR headset. We’re sure that plenty of Half-Life fans out there had to skip this game because you need a gaming PC that can run VR alongside a VR headset. Furthermore, this might help tie some fans over as we go back into waiting for that fabled Half-Life 3 announcement to make its way out. Meanwhile, if you have a capable gaming PC and a VR headset but have never played Half-Life Alyx, then we have you covered. Below you’ll find our video coverage of Half-Life Alyx, which gives you a bit more insight into the gameplay and our overall impressions.