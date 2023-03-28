Bloober Team Clarifies The Status Of Silent Hill 2

The Silent Hill 2 remake has been in the news recently particularly relating to a recent interview Piotr Babieno, CEO and co-founder of Bloober Team did with Bankier.pl. In the interview, Babieno noted that “Silent Hill 2 is technically ready. It does not mean that the game is finished, but we are close.” Bloober Team recently took to Twitter to address a number of rumours relating to the reporting surrounding the interview noting that:

We don’t comment on runours. However, this time we need to take the floor as some recent statements have been taken out of context, due to inaccurate translation. Our company’s message did not contain sales forecasts of specific titles. The figures connected to Silent Hill 2 refer to the potential success of the type of games we will be focusing on in the future. Bloober Team

The quote in question taken from Babieno’s interview related to the above notes: “you can assume that 10 million copies sold is a reach that will be real for us soon.” As noted above this number was not in relation to potential Silent Hill 2 sales numbers but instead related to “the type of games we [Bloober Team] will be focusing on in the future.”

Alongside this, Bloober Team also addressed a number of rumours stating that Silent Hill 2 was ready for release and just waiting on the publisher’s go-ahead.

It is also not true that we have announced that Silent Hill 2 is ready for release. Regardless of the development stage, all of our activies are focused on obtaining the highest quality for the finished product – the quality that fans of Silent Hill 2 deserve. Bloober Team

It was noted in the original interview with Babieno that “Silent Hill 2 is technically ready. It does not mean that the game is finished, but we are close.”

Silent Hill 2 is technically ready. It does not mean that the game is finished, but we are close. However, the issue of the release schedule lies with our partners, what the promotion will look like and when the title will debut is not directly in our hands Piotr Babieno – CEO and co-founder of Bloober Team

In Bloober Team’s statement on Twitter, they noted that they “are aware that players are waiting for more information about Silent Hill 2” and that as soon as more information is available they “are sure that Konami, the publisher for the game, will share it with fans.”