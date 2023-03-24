Xbox Free Play Days Offer Far Cry 5 & More For Players This Weekend

It’s always great to see some games hitting the marketplace for free. If you are going into this weekend without anything to play, Microsoft is hoping to change that. Today through the official Xbox Wire blog post, we have word on three games that will be entering the Free Play Days promotion. Microsoft will hold these free weekends of gameplay regularly, and this weekend we have three game titles that will hopefully turn your weekend around with something new to enjoy. Here’s what you can expect to pop up for free when you jump on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S platforms.

The free games offered this weekend are Far Cry 5, Bassmaster Fishing: 2022 Bassmaster Classic, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition. These games are already available to pick up as they launched for free on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:01 AM PDT. But you will only have until Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 11:59 PM PDT before they are taken back and placed as premium titles to purchase. Of course, before you can even enjoy these games, you’ll need to ensure that you are either an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

From there, you can find each individual game on the Microsoft Store or through the Free Play Days collection on the console platform. Best of all, even though you don’t get these games very long, it’s well worth trying out. That’s because each game will come out with a limited-time discount. So you won’t have to pay for the full price of the standard game edition or even their special editions. We’ll list the current discount prices for each game as reported by the Xbox Wire blog post.

Far Cry 5

Standard Edition $8.99

Gold Edition $13.49

Bassmaster Fishing: 2022 Bassmaster Classic

Classic Edition $19.99

Deluxe Edition $17.99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition

Enhanced Edition $34.99

Digital + Edition $79.99

Legendary Edition $49.99

So if you are not interested in the heavy-hitting video game release this week that is Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, then here are a couple of options. You’ll want to try these games out and take advantage of the sale discount soon. Again, you only have until March 26, 2023, before the games are no longer available for the Free Play Days promotion.