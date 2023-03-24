Redfall Developers Confirm This Will Be Their Most Supported Video Game

Redfall is Arkane Studios’ next big video game release, and it’s nearly here. Fans who are interested in going through the game might have been waiting on more insight into what they can expect. For instance, one of the significant components that might have steered fans away was the constant always online connection the game would require. However, since then, the developers have noted their push to remove this feature. Now the developers are alerting fans that this game will be their most supported title in the studio’s history.

Arkane Studios has been around since 1999, and their line of games includes the likes of Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop. But their next release will outdo the past titles by being their most supported video game. This information comes from WCCFtech, who was recently at the Redfall preview event. Getting a chance to try the game out, it was afterward that the publication managed to speak with the creative director behind Redfall, Harvey Smith. During their conversation, Harvey noted that not only will this game be their most supported title, it’s a game that will not feature any in-game store or microtransaction.

The studio wants it to be clear that there won’t be an in-game store for Redfall and that every item and costume within the game is available to unlock. While we know that the studio has plans to ensure that this game will be supported, we’re not given any insight yet on what future content will be added. There will likely be updates bringing new content within the game. But we can also expect DLC releases. For now, we’re just left waiting on the roadmap for Redfall’s post-launch content.

Additionally, Harvey Smith noted that they are looking into the server for information, with developers able to see where players are having a difficult time. This could be a bug that could be cleared out or a general area of the game which they can tweak to make the gameplay a bit more accessible for players. But again, previously, it was noted that Redfall developers are working to provide a means for players to enjoy this game offline. We’re just not sure if we’ll see this feature roll out into the game before it launches or if this will be a feature implemented in the game after its initial release.

Currently, Redfall is slated to release on May 2, 2023. When the game launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.