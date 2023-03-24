MindsEye Is An Action-Adventure Game That Will Be Available In Everywhere

Update:

Since the teaser uploaded the video has gained over 97K views. Players seem to be interested in this project with the game resembling a mix of both Grand Theft Auto and cyberpunk aesthetics.

Original Story…

When Leslie Benzies left Rockstar Games after being heavily involved with the Grand Theft Auto franchise, it was a wonder just where the talented individual would land next. Rather than joining into the fold with another studio, Leslie ended up building up his own company called Build a Rocket Boy Games. The studio has been working hard with its first game project, Everywhere. Today, we’re finding out that the studio has another game project being developed called MindsEye, and it’s actually releasing within Everywhere.

Details are pretty light regarding Everywhere. It’s a game that seemingly allows players to go through different game modes, whether it’s third-person shooting experiences to racing. But we know it’s a game offering cooperative multiplayer and an open world. There was a report earlier today from VGC, who had the opportunity to visit the studio and see Everywhere a bit more in action. In their report, it was unveiled that there are sections of the game that provides players with the tools to build their own experiences. Even creations can be made into assets for other players to use in their builds.

Now it looks like Build a Rocket Boy as a whole game planned out for Everywhere called MindsEye. The teaser is brief, so don’t expect too much about this game. Instead, it looks like we’re going through a third-person action-adventure game. Augmented tech seems to be a focal point here, but the finer details have yet to be unveiled to the public. So we’ll just have to wait for more information to make its way out into the public before we get a better idea of what MindsEye will provide players.

Right now, it seems like MindsEye will be readily available on whatever platform Everywhere releases on. That’s another area that Build a Rocket Boy has yet to unveil. Of course, we’re also intrigued by just how in-depth players could get with their own creations and if we’ll see games released within Everywhere that match the same level of detail as MindsEye. Nevertheless, it looks like quite the ambitious project Leslie Benzies is bringing out into the marketplace, which is slated to appear at some point this year. For now, you can check out the MindsEye teaser that was released earlier today in the video we have embedded above.