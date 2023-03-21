The Last of Us Part I PC Specific Features Teased By Naughty Dog

The Last of Us has had a resurgence of popularity thanks to the immensely popular HBO live-action adaptation. While fans have gone through the first season of the show, it might have sparked some players to go through the video games now. Fortunately, there are a few means of enjoying the game if you have yet to play through the first game. But this month, we’re actually getting ready for the release of The Last of Us Part I on PC.

This will be the first time the game has managed to hit the PC platform. Initially available on the PlayStation 3, the game shortly afterward received a remastered edition for the PlayStation 4. But Naughty Dog has since gone back and delivered a remake of the first game with The Last of Us Part I. That title initially launched on the PlayStation 5, but we knew that the game was eventually going to launch on the PC platform. As we get closer to the launch date for The Last of Us Part I, Naughty Dog has since taken to Twitter to highlight some of the thrilling game modes and PC-specific features you’ll find in the game.

The Last of Us Part I on PC includes some thrilling game modes and PC-specific features for players to enjoy!



🔓Unlocked Framerate

⚡FSR Support

⏱Speedrun Mode

💀Permadeath Mode



Pre-purchase on EGS or Steam:https://t.co/kDceDtSFErhttps://t.co/Te5MFlC53P pic.twitter.com/CuRWoQFoPb — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 21, 2023

Noted in the tweet that went out earlier today from Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part I on PC will receive an unlocked framerate, FSR support, a speedrun mode, and for those that want a real challenge, a permadeath mode. That should hopefully sway you into picking up the game when it launches on March 28, 2023. Since we’re just a week out now, you might be tempted to pre-purchasing the video game title. Currently, The Last of Us Part I on PC is available to pre-purchase on both the Epic Games Store and Steam digital marketplaces.

Again, this is the first installment of The Last of Us. So if you’re coming off from the HBO live-action adaptation series, this narrative will take players through the entire first season of the show. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game or the television series, this is a post-apocalyptic game that tasks a man named Joel to deliver a young girl named Ellie across the country. But between them and their destination are hostile factions and zombie-like infected.