Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp Is One Month From Release

There are plenty of ironies to go around when talking about Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp. The biggest irony is that the title was announced in 2021, and we should’ve been playing the title already. But things behind the scenes and in the real world prevented that. Originally, the game was supposed to come out in December of 2021 but then got moved to April of 2022, where it would be released in the same month as Nintendo Switch Sports. However, mere weeks before the launch, the War in Ukraine happened, and Nintendo made a decision that many found curious.

They decided that since this game was about war, specifically it featured very modern weapons and vehicles that are used in modern wars, they would delay the game indefinitely to respect those who were suffering because of the very real war that was going on. While noble, some people questioned the action for a simple reason: they didn’t know when the war would end. Or, when you fast forward to where we are now, they didn’t know if the war would end. Unfortunately, it’s still ongoing, and Nintendo had to choose to release it or keep it on the shelf. Thankfully for gamers, they revealed at the last Nintendo Direct that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp would be coming on April 21st, which means the game is one month away from launch.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release in 1 month!!!



The original Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising are both Top 10 GBA games for me. They are that good.



I really hope WayForward did both games justice! pic.twitter.com/vhPmOVz9aD — Stealth (@Stealth40k) March 21, 2023

So what can you expect from the Switch remake? First, you can expect a graphical overall. As noted in the tweet above, the original two titles were released on the Game Boy Advance. That means the titles were in pixel form and couldn’t deliver a high-graphical quality like the Nintendo Switch can. So instead, as you can see in the screenshots, the title will blend high-quality 2D art with 3D graphics to deliver a bright yet impactful visual experience.

Aside from remaking the first two titles, the game will also feature special challenge modes for you to do, such as the War Room. You can also battle against your friends in Versus Mode to see who is the better commander among you.

Many fans hope that the title does well so the developer, Intelligent Systems, can continue with the franchise. You might recall that they’re also the team behind Fire Emblem and have been doing very well with that series since they stopped with this one. But why not have two successful franchises under your banner at once?