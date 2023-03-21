Overwatch 2 Brings Back Pachimari With Whole New Game Mode

While the Pachimari stuff is fun, Overwatch 2 players aren't having fun on the competitive side.

Pachimari was a fun little Sanrio-style character in the Overwatch universe. In the lore of the game, the little onionfaced creature is actually Roadhog’s favorite thing.

Roadhog received a special Pachimari skin in the original Overwatch, and after so many years, that Pachimari skin is back in Overwatch 2! But now, things are a little different.

You will still have to earn that Pachimari skin for Roadhog, of course. But this time, you have to meet the Overwatch PachiMarchi Challenge.

As reported by Dexerto, there is a real Overwatch event for this thing. It runs from October 21, 2023, to April 4, 2023. The event is called Roadhog’s Catch-a-Mari, so, yes, you only get to use Roadhog.

The gameplay itself is a kill confirmed playlist reminiscent of similar playlists in Call of Duty. It’s team deathmatch, and gaining points entails grabbing your enemy’s dog-tags. Of course, the dog-tags themselves will be Pachimaris.

As reported by OWCavalry, there seems to be some new rewards this time around as well. That includes:

A Pachimischief Weapon Charm

Triple Pachimari Name Card

Pachimari Hero Player Icons

The original event had some unique bonuses of its own, such as a unique emote for Junkrat holding a Pachimari himself, and six individual sprays. It’s not clear if these will also make it to the new event for now.

Unfortunately, there’s a huge issue going on in Overwatch 2 itself. Also reported by Dexerto, the competitive mode in the game is broken, with no sign of it getting fixed anytime soon.



The big issue here is that people on different skill levels are being paired up together in the competitive modes. That means gold and silver players have to play matches against diamond and platinum players.

What’s worse, the example given in the reddit shows that the gold and silver players were in one team, and the diamond and platinum players were on the other.

It’s easy to tell that this isn’t good for the low skill players, as they just come out of it in a bad experience. But for the higher skill players, even if they aren’t particularly competitive or in esports, it is also a poor experience. It makes those players feel like they’ve wasted their time, when they were looking to learn to play better from other players as good as or better than them.

As was the case with the first Overwatch, Blizzard seems to struggle still with many aspects of managing an online multiplayer game in Overwatch 2. Hopefully they will get a handle on it this time.