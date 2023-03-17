Valheim PlayStation Release Could Be In The Works

You might have been out of luck if you wanted to play Valheim but lacked a PC or Xbox platform. Recently the game had just hit Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass. But now fans are taking notice of an email that went out highlighting the Valheim release. It seems that we may soon see a PlayStation platform launch as we know just how long Xbox will hold onto Valheim exclusively. Of course, a PlayStation platform release has yet to be unveiled, but it doesn’t mean we can’t speculate.

Thanks to a post from the Twisted Voxel publication, we’re finding that Valheim has a six-month exclusive deal for Xbox consoles. A recent email that was sent to Xbox Game Pass subscribers further hyped up the arrival of the game onto the subscription service. However, if you noticed, the email had a small text noting that Xbox console exclusivity will extend for a limited time of six months. But that also means that the studio working on Valheim could be gearing up for a PlayStation release shortly after the exclusivity deal comes to an end. Although, there is no indication right now that a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 version of Valheim is coming to the Sony line of console platforms.

In fact, exclusivity is a hot topic right now for both Sony and Microsoft. With Microsoft seeking the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there is plenty of pushback from Sony that they would make IPs exclusive such as Call of Duty. The FTC has even requested some exclusivity plans from Microsoft regarding the future of ZeniMax Media deals. It will be interesting to see if Valheim is pointed at for having a limited exclusive deal for Xbox consoles in future responses from Sony to the likes of the FTC and CMA.

At any rate, if you haven’t played Valheim, this is a survival game that blew up in popularity. Players are taking the role of a recently slain Viking. Set in the world of Valheim, Vikings are forced to prove themselves as fit individuals to roam the halls of Valhalla. This is done by defeating the enemies of Odin. Currently, Valheim is available to pick up and play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also check out the official early access launch trailer for Valheim in the video we have embedded above.