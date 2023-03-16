Dying Light 2 Developers Shows Off Concept Art For New Fantasy AAA Game

Techland has been around for ages, but their latest works have been based around the undead. Since 2011’s Dead Island, the developers have continued to bring out new zombie games for players to enjoy. Their most recent release was Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Although the game was only available since 2022, the studio has since been showcasing more of their next mysterious project. Details are extremely scarce, but we do have a new concept art image of this new AAA fantasy game project.

We don’t even have a name for this project quite yet. But Techland did first unveil the game last year. It was said that the studio was looking to bring out something new from the development team. As a result, they opted for an AAA fantasy game made for the next-generation platform hardware. Outside of that, nothing was unveiled about what the game would entail. But a new concept image has surfaced from the official Techland Twitter account. Again, the studio simply stated that this was for a fantasy narrative-driven epic that features an exotic open world for players to explore.

We never stop improving!



Our newest game is set to be a narrative-driven #fantasy epic with an exotic open world ready to be explored. We strive to create a compelling story-focused #AAA title that combines and refines the best aspects of gameplay that Techland is known for. pic.twitter.com/SuJ8vVWbrI — Techland (@TechlandGames) March 16, 2023

The image offers a pretty unique fantasy world with a crumbling planet off in the distance. But we’ll have to wait and see just when the studio is going to highlight more about the game. After all, we know that the studio has promised at least five years of support for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. So it could be a good while before we get any insight into what the folks over at Techland are bringing to the table with this new IP. But, of course, we do know that they have some notable individuals helping out on this project.

In the blog post first unveiling the new AAA fantasy IP, Techland unveiled that they have some remarkable, talented people on board. This includes former employees of CD Projekt Red. More specifically, some of the individuals helping out in this game project include the narrative director behind The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3, Karolina Stachyra. Likewise, Bartosz Ochman is attached, who previously helped as an open-world director for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. With that said, we know that several other talented developers are aiding in the production of this game. But we’ll have to wait and see when we get a proper reveal of Techland’s latest IP.