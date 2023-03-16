Redfall Story Trailer Offers A Look Into The Creation Of Vampires

We still have a little ways to go before we can get our hands on Redfall. But that hasn’t stopped the developers over at Arkane Studios from further hyping up what to expect. A new trailer has just dropped for the game, which you can view in the video embedded above. This is the official story trailer for Redfall, which will catch some players up on the game’s overall premise. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this title, you might find this trailer well worth the watch. Take a look at how this vampire legion got started in the island town of Redfall.

Within Redfall, the game is centered around vampires. Thanks to this trailer, we’re getting a look at a sinister company that managed to create vampires. Now running rampant into the town of Redfall, cutting the island off from the rest of the world and blocking out the sun, it seemed as if all hope of survival was lost. But fortunately, there is a group of survivors, each with their own unique attributes, that are looking to save humanity. Players will be battling against the different vampires that were created by the Aevum scientists and freeing the town from their heinous clutches.

Of course, it’s going to be an uphill battle when you’re facing a supernatural force. These vampire gods won’t go down easy, and they’ll have some help along the way. A cultist group has been formed to help aid the vampires with their bidding. Fortunately for you, the game will offer some cooperative multiplayer support. While you can go through the game as a solo experience, multiplayer support allows a group of friends to connect online and progress through the campaign.

With that said, it’s worth noting that even though you can play this game solo, you will be required to connect online. For some players, this might not be an issue, but for others, it might mean having to skip picking up Redfall when it launches. After all, there won’t even be physical discs for Redfall when it launches, so an internet connection is a must.

Currently, Redfall is set to launch on May 2, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.