Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Reloaded Patch Notes Revealed

If you own Modern Warfare 2, you get Episode 1 of Atomgrad alongside Episode 2.

Activision has released its latest 1.16 patch notes for Season 2 Reloaded, for both Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.

You can read the full details of changes in the official blog, but we will rundown the highlights below.

Season 2 comes with Raid Episode 2, which picks up where Price, Gaz, and Farah left off in Atomgrad Episode 1. Activision has chosen not to include spoiler descriptions for this one, but on a positive note Season 2 comes with access to Raid Episode 1 as long as you own Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

The Raid Bundle includes new skins for Captain Price, and finishing Episode 2 unlocks his Bad Boonie skin.

Here are also a few descriptions for the Saint Patrick’s Day event and Path of the Ronin Challenges:

New Path of the Ronin Challenges

Forge a new path with all new challenges to unlock new camos, including Winds of Ash. Complete all ten challenges to earn another new camo for every weapon — Bowing Blossoms — as well as a golden Charm that represents your dedication to following the Path of the Ronin.

Saint Patrick’s Day

You never know what you might find at the end of the rainbow… but you’ve got “one-shot” to find out if luck is on your side in Al Mazrah!

Added to the game is a marksman rifle called the Tempus Torrent. It comes with this description:

This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.

A new multiplayer map has been added called Himmelmatt Expo. It is described as “a new Core (6v6) Multiplayer map situated on a European mountainside.”

These new modes have been added to the game:

Drop Zone

Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points in this chaotic team-based mode. For every 15 seconds that the Drop Zone is occupied, a Care Package containing a Killstreak will be dropped in the vicinity.

One in the Chamber

Load into the match with a pistol, one bullet, and three lives. Each player fights for themselves, and a single shot to any part of the body earns the elimination, granting the attacker one more bullet for the next fight.

All or Nothing

Equipped only with Throwing Knives and a pistol with no ammo, each Operator must fight for themselves in a race to earn 20 eliminations. Earn additional Perks by eliminating enemies, starting with the Scavenger Perk to allow for ammo pickups.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is playable PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows via Steam and the Activision Blizzard client.