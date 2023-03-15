The Callisto Protocol Contagion Bundle Releases Today

While The Callisto Protocol had a rough few weeks after release Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON are still making additions to the game with The Contagion Bundle officially releasing today. Releasing on December 2nd, 2022 The Callisto Protocol was meant to be the highly anticipated spiritual successor to Dead Space given the title was being led by the Dead Space series co-creator Glen Schofield. Due to a number of reasons such as long, drawn-out wall and vent shimmy sequences paired with poor checkpoint placement and a less-than-stellar ending The Callisto Protocol performed below the publisher, KRAFTON’s expectations. Alongside this, a number of technical issues at launch ensured players were quick to dismiss the title soon after release.

Despite this, the game’s developer, Striking Distance Studios has continued to add more content to the game including the recent addition of a Hardcore difficulty. The most recent update to the game, The Contagion Bundle adds even more content including the new Contagion Mode, 14 new death animations for Jacob, and more cosmetics.

The Contagion Mode is the next step up from the game’s Hardcore difficulty including stronger enemies, limited resources, and no manual saving, and if the player dies all progress made during that chapter is reset. The latest trailer for the Contagion Bundle has fans still split on the game. Some have welcomed the additions made to the title with players praising Striking Distance Studios’ commitment to continually update the game but all still acknowledge that there’s quite a way to go until the game is fully set.

On paper, The Callisto Protocol’s new Contagion mode doesn’t seem too different from the previously released free Hardcore mode. However, the main difference is the complete reset of a chapter upon death whereas the Harcode mode simply increased enemy attack power and reduced their time to mutate and the amount of gear they would drop. While some players may be hesitant to return to The Callisto Protocol after its haphazard launch the biggest performance issues have now been addressed and new content is still scheduled to be added to the game including the game’s New Game + feature being added earlier than anticipated. The game’s next addition, the Riot Bundle is set to release in Spring 2023 with new story content set to be added in Summer 2023.

The Callisto Protocol is currently available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.