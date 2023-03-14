Valheim Makes Its Way To Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has today added one of the biggest survival games on Steam, Valheim, to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox and Xbox Game Pass is no stranger to large-scale survival games. Titles like Minecraft, The Forest, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Rust have made their way to the platform and service before. Valheim is the latest survival title to make its way to the service. Having been released into early access on PC on February 2nd, 2021, Valheim has had huge success with an ‘Overwhelming Positive’ review rating on Steam out of just shy of 340,000 reviews on the service. Developed by Iron Gate AB and published by Coffee Stain Publishing, Valheim is a massive addition to Xbox Game Pass.

While the game is currently only available as a Game Preview on Xbox Game Pass there is still a load of content for players to explore and plenty of bosses for players to conquer. Players can either choose to venture through the world of Valheim alone or with a team of up to 10 players. Similar to titles like Minecraft, Valheim is a game players will have to slowly get acquainted with before venturing out to fight their first boss. Each server is wholly unique as well with each server being procedurally generated. Inspired by Viking culture and mythology Valheim will allow players to “battle, build, and conquer your way to a saga worthy of Odin’s patronage.”

CALLING ALL VIKINGS pic.twitter.com/zwlfaNO691 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 14, 2023 While Valheim was already available on PC Game Pass this new addition of a console version on Xbox Game Pass will be sure to entertain Xbox players for quite a while into the future. The console version will allow you to venture through this Viking world on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. While Valheim is still in Game Preview on console and early access on PC developers Iron Gate AB hope to have a full version of the game available in the next two years (from January 2023). In the meantime, they’re hoping to introduce new biomes and fill out the game with smaller updates.

Needless to say, it is a great time to dive into Valheim as there is only more content planned for the future with new areas and challenges to be found. You can currently purchase Valheim on Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, and it is also available on Xbox Game Pass as of today.