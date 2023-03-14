Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gets Trailer Highlighting New Content

In many ways, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is one of the most successful video game titles the franchise has ever produced. That’s not only because of its sales success, which is substantial but because of how much post-game content the title has had. For context, the game was released in 2016, and we’re in 2023, and it’s still getting new additions. That’s a pretty cool thing for those playing the title. Also, over the last several months, the game has focused on bringing characters from the movie “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” released worldwide last year, to good reviews and nice box office returns.

In a new trailer highlighting a free update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, they focused on the “Hero Of Justice” packs that are both out and coming soon and showcased a new enemy for you to fight in the title once the update launches.

For the characters of the packs, we know three of the four. The first two are Gamma 1 & 2 from the movie. They were created by the Red Ribbon Army to oppose the “villains” in the Z-Fighters. They were designed to act like superheroes because their creator, who happened to be the grandson of the infamous Dr. Gero, was a big fan of superhero culture. They would eventually be shown the light and help save the day, but they did fight Gohan and Piccolo for a time due to their programming.

Speaking of whom, the movie version of Gohan was the third addition to the Hero of Justice packs and highlighted some of his movie abilities. The second pack, which hasn’t been released yet, features Orange Piccolo. In the film, Goku and Vegeta are off training, and Piccolo is one of the few available to help fight off the reborn Red Ribbon Army.

He summons Shenron to help unlock his latent power, which would give rise to the Orange Piccolo form you get in the game. While the final character hasn’t been revealed, it’s widely believed to be Beast Gohan, the final form the character gets in the movie.

That leads us to the free update addition, where you’ll get a new raid boss in Cell Max. The creature was the “ace” of the Red Ribbon Army as it was to remake Cell but give him even more power than before.

As you would expect, things didn’t go to plan, and Cell Max became nothing more than a rampaging monster that required Beast Gohan and Orange Piccolo to defeat. You can check out the trailer featuring the characters below.