Cities Skylines II Announcement Trailer Looks Quite Revolutionary

Cities Skylines was one of the most acclaimed city-building games available. Players could build up their unique city and attempt to get it a state to thrive. Now years later, developers are bringing out a successor. If you enjoyed City Skylines or just city-building games, you wouldn’t want to pass up on this trailer. Finally, we have the official announcement trailer for Cities Skylines II, which is set to hit the marketplace this year. Check out the official footage hyping up some incredible city structures in the embedded video.

So far, we know that the developers are trying to bring a revolutionary installment that focuses more on the dynamic and changing world players will introduce to their city. If you’re familiar with the first installment, then you know the bar is set quite high for this sequel. Players will get to decide how to construct their city and attempt to make improvements along the way. In the game, players will choose where to establish neighborhoods and slowly build their city into a massive metropolis. From there, you may find residents flooding into the city for housing, businesses, and tourists that want to explore the complex creations you’ve laid down.

Of course, as you build up your city, there is a big focus on ensuring your citizens are happy. That means making sure you’re able to keep up with their demands. Otherwise, you will see that once thriving city turns into a shell of its former self. So it’s an ongoing battle to keep your creation thriving and sustainable. Although, we’re still waiting for more of the finer details to come out regarding what we can expect with this upcoming installment.

For instance, we know that the game is coming at some point this year. We don’t have an exact release date just yet. Although, we do know that when Cities Skylines II does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, it looks like the game will be hitting the Game Pass subscription service when it launches. So that should make for quite a large audience of players that will try the game out when it does release.

Furthermore, for those of you who plan to play this game on the PC platform, we’re still waiting on the PC system requirements to run the title. So while we wait for that information to hit the public, you can check out the announcement trailer for Cities Skylines II in the video we have embedded above.