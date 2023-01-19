12 BEST City Building Games of 2022

City building and management tycoon games are constantly popping up each year. 2022 is no exception to that trend, as we already have quite a few city-building games that we can’t wait to play. In this list, we have a few city-building titles that are coming out this year. Of course, you’ll want to keep tabs on this post as we’ll continue to update it with new information and games.

Disclaimer: Pharaoh: A New Era and Frostpunk 2 was removed as the game is now slated for 2023.

#12 Galaxy Life

Developer: Phoenix Network

Publisher: Phoenix Network

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 01, 2022

Galaxy Life is a free-to-play MMO that you can enjoy right now. The game is centered around players building up an alien empire. This means crafting structures and leading a legion as you seek to flourish. However, there are rivals and other players that might threaten your creation. As a result, players can start up a galactic alliance with others or wage war. With a galaxy that is constantly evolving with other players, you can attempt to climb the ever-growing leaderboard. Of course, that means continuously building up your empire, training your troops, and upgrading your buildings.

#11 Settlement Survival

Developer: Gleamer Studio

Publisher: Gleamer Studio

Platform: PC

Release date: October 24, 2022

Many city-builder games put you in a random area and expect you to build upon what you have around you. But in Settlement Survival, it’s a bit different. The game will let you craft the area you think is perfect for building a settlement on.

Cut down the trees, expand the nearby river, do various things with the ground, it’s all up to you! Then, once you feel the area is perfect, build up the settlements for your people and help them survive in the world. It’s up to you to get them food, keep the resources they need flowing in, and help them battle any threats that come their way.

The better your settlement, the more likely people will want to live in it.

#10 Against the Storm

Developer: Eremite Games

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release date: November 01, 2022

In Against the Storm, you’ll be tasked with rebuilding the world after a terrible storm destroyed it.

As the Viceroy, you’ll lead the charge to rebuild several settlements in a forest with many secrets and riches. A key difference in this city-building game is whom you’ll be helping. You’re not just assisting humans to build their homes. You’ll make settlements with various mystical creatures and attempt to keep everyone happy and healthy.

But many dangers lurk within these woods, and massive storms will try to destroy all you’ve built. So stand firm against these threats and ensure the well-being of your kingdom!

#9 Urbek City Builder

Release date: July 13, 2022

Developer: Estudios Kremlinois

Publisher: RockGame S.A.

Platform: Microsoft Windows

You might have noticed that in a LOT of city builder games you’re not really given control over the “type of neighborhood” or city you get to build. But in Urbek City Builder, you have that power, and then some.

Yes, you’re still building a city from the ground up, but, you’re also choosing how it looks in terms of design, layout, and whom you want it to appeal to.

Will you make one that screams “luxury”? Or make one that everyone will feel happy in?

Then, make sure there are jobs and schools to accommodate who comes and lives in your new paradise. It’s YOUR city, design it however you wish.

#8 Cartel Tycoon

Release date: July 26, 2022

Developer: Moon Moose

Publisher: tinyBuild

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Just so we’re clear here, the cartels of the world and the products they smuggle…? That’s all bad, we don’t hide that. But, the entertainment world has built them up into “mythical figures” and Cartel Tycoon gives you a chance to partake in such as fantasy.

In this game, you’ll be at the “hayday” of the cartels when the…uh…”powder” started to flow all over the world and the money literally rained from on high like a miracle. You’ll play as one of these cartel kingpins and make your own empire from the ground up.

Setup your supply lines, choose your lieutenants that will work with you throughout, and defend yourself against threats both inside and out.

Will you make it to the end? Or be put out of your misery?

#7 Sapiens

Release date: July 27, 2022

Developers: Majic Jungle Software, Majic Jungle

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Majic Jungle Software, Majic Jungle

A recently released title, Sapiens puts you in the role of a prehistoric human, and tasks you with building up your own colony, then city, and basically your own world.

But unlike in other building games, you’re not playing the “omnipotent builder” with no interaction with the people. You are the leader of this tribe, and it’s your job to build things stone by stone.

As you progress and expand, you’ll get to watch as your people grow and your technologies advances through thousands of years of growth.

Each playthrough will be different due to the different kinds of procedurally generated maps you’ll find yourself on. Choose the one you like the best and then start to make your own history!

#6 Farthest Frontier

Developer: Crave Entertainment

Publisher: Crave Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

An early access game that sees you forge a town from the wilderness and protect and guide the people that follow you. Hunt, fish and farm in order to survive, harvest raw materials, craft items, and battle for survival. An advanced town simulator with randomly generated maps and customizable options. One of the most advanced simulators that we can’t wait to get our hands.

#5 Prehistoric Kingdom

Developer: Blue Meridian

Publisher: Crytivo

Platforms: PC

Release: April 2022

If you enjoy Zoo Tycoon, there is Prehistoric Kingdom worth checking out. This game is all about building up a zoo aimed at prehistoric and extinct dinosaurs. It’s quite a bit like another take to the Jurassic Park franchise. You’re actively building up enclosures that are perfect for the various dinosaurs. Whether it’s massive Woolly Mammoths to the ever ferocious Tyrannosaurs Rex, each creature has its own specific environment that would be appropriate to them. We’re interested in seeing how this holds up against something like Jurassic World Evolution 2, but for now, it looks like the developers are still needing a bit more time with the game. So instead, players can expect Prehistoric Kingdom sometime later on this year.

#4 IXION

Developer: Bulwark Studios

Publisher: Kasedo Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

IXION has a familiar storyline. It puts players into the role of a spaceship commander. You’re on a journey through space with a group of survivors. With hopes of finding a new home, players mainly have to ensure that the survivors on board are taken care of. Being in space, you’ll constantly have to work around the clock to find new resources to haul back in hopes of preventing a mutiny. There are several research unlocks to get through, areas to uncover, jobs to place survivors on, locations to mine, and even other survivors out there in the deep dark depths of space. However, resources are not all you’ll need to be mindful of as you never know when disaster might strike and need your attention on the ship. At the moment of writing this game description, it looks like we’ll see this game hit the marketplace at some point this year.

#3 The Wandering Village

Developer: Stray Fawn

Publisher: Stray Fawn

Platforms: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: NA

The Wandering Village is a project you might have initially spotted through a Kickstarter campaign. Hopefully, we’ll see the game arrive through an early access phase on Steam this year. This is a city-building and management game. It’s an interesting concept to say the least. In this title, players are trying to survive in the post-apocalypse. With most of the world completely toxic and incapable of life, our group of survivors managed to uncover a safe haven. Players will survive by living among the land found sprouting on the back of a massive creature. You’ll have plenty of resources to uncover, biomes to explore, and a limited area to attempt to thrive. Of course, your choices may result in a symbiotic or more of a parasite to this beast you’ve taken advantage of.

#2 Diplomacy is Not an Option

Developer: Door 407

Publisher: Door 407

Platforms: PC

Release: January 26, 2022 Early Access

There are many different medieval city-building games, but this one is all about war. The title has players taking the ruler of a kingdom who has to fight to gain the precious resources needed for a prosperous future. The title is all about sending waves of enemies towards your kingdom in this game. Fortunately, it looks like nothing is locked away behind a series of research trees and milestones. You’ll get all the necessary tools to build up a strong army. However, with the game throwing as many enemies your way as possible, you might find that the kingdom can get overrun. Developers stress the importance of keeping a close eye on where your soldiers are attacking, kill zones, and even places to retreat if you find enemies are gaining the upper hand. While Diplomacy is Not An Option is coming to the marketplace this year, it’s not doing so as a full game. Instead, players will find this title entering the public through an early access phase on Steam.

#1 Two Point Campus

Developer: Two Point Studios

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: NS, X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO, PC

Release: 2022

The Two Point Hospital games are always fun, lighthearted experiences. This year we’re getting Two Point Campus, where the goal is for players to build up the university of their dreams. You’ll build up everything from the decor and fauna outside of the buildings to the innards of each structure. There are housing to take care of, professors to hire, and student needs to be mindful of. Although, the campus itself might be a bit more unique to what you’d find today. Players will build up campuses made specifically for certain professions. For example, you might craft a school aimed for knights to a location where chefs can learn how to create the perfect giant pizza. If you ever played a Two Point game before, like the modern Two Point Hospital, you know exactly what you’re in for. However, right now, all we know is that the developers are pushing to get Two Point Campus out into the marketplace at some point this year.