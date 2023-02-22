Splatoon 3 Getting New Salmon Run Event In April

One of the things that have helped Splatoon endure and grow its fanbase over the last several years is its dedication to not staying stagnant. At first, the game was all about the Turf Wars. But then it expanded and got new content that would carry over. When the second title was released, it had new modes for players to enjoy, the biggest of which was Salmon Run. It was the game’s version of a horde mode and would force players to endure three waves of enemies and collect a certain amount of golden eggs. When Splatoon 3 came around, they added a new event to Salmon Run via “Big Run.”

In that mode, which will return next month, the Salmonids invade the Splatlands, and you have to go to new maps and attempt to survive them once again. The first event from December was a success, but gamers showed off their skills in the biggest ways by collecting obscene amounts of golden eggs.

With next month’s “Big Run” event, we’ll get a new King Salmonid known as the “Horrorboros,” so gamers will have plenty to worry about. But apparently, Nintendo isn’t done with the Salmon Run announcements. On Twitter, they revealed that a new event for Salmon Run is coming, known as “Eggstra Work.”

A new event – Eggstra Work – is coming to #Splatoon3 in Fresh Season 2023!



Team up with friends and compete for the high score (and in-game prizes) in set Salmon Run scenarios. Look out for the first contest in April! pic.twitter.com/3eNdLUNSe4 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 22, 2023

The event will feature you and allies going to work with Grizzco once more. But this time, Mr. Grizz has special assignments for you to complete. What those “scenarios” are is unclear, but knowing Mr. Grizz, it’ll be one where he can get the most eggs possible if you “do your job.”

The fact that it’s coming in April is curious, as that means it’s giving Big Run its day in the sun in March, and then we’ll have the “Eggstra Work” not long after. Perhaps Nintendo simply wants to up the events and options that gamers have. We’ll have to wait and see what it means in the long run.

Splatoon 3 has been getting many announcements lately. Wave 1 of the Expansion Pass will drop in less than a week and allow players to head back to Inkopolis! You’ll get to do everything you normally do in the game there, but you’ll see some new shop owners and hear the Squid Sisters sing against during Splatfests!

The “Fresh Season” content is coming on March 1st, and it looks to be a massive bundle of content that fans will be enjoying for quite some time.