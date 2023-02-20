Don’t Nod’s Project 12 Will Be Their First Big Step In Upping Production Value

Don’t Nod has quite a few notable video game releases available in the marketplace. With their debut title being in 2013 with Remember Me, the studio gained worldwide attention with their adventure title, Life is Strange. That game is still pressing on, with Square Enix publishing the series. However, since then, the studio has attempted to deliver new games into the mix, like Vampyr. Now it looks like the studio is really trying to up the production value with their next self-published video game.

In a recent press release from the Don’t Nod company, we are learning about the studio’s push to increase its action-RPG segment. The capital raised was approximately EUR 40 million, which should greatly increase their production value. That’s apparently going to be evident with their next self-published title, which is only going by a codename right now. According to the press release, the game is known just as Project 12, which doesn’t indicate much of anything in what we can expect with this new game.

All that was noted right now is that players should start to see the production value ramp up with Project 12, which could hopefully indicate a bright future for Don’t Nod. It’s also going to be a thrilling release to see how well the game holds up to its other catalog of titles. While the studio has released a previous action RPG like Vampyr, the fact that they are increasing the capital should make for more freedom to craft unique experiences.

This could be larger-scale games, engaging storylines, and finer details within the environments. Although, we’ll have to wait and see just what the studio is able to deliver with this upcoming Project 12 release. It’s also not likely a title we’ll see for a few more years. We already know that the studio has two games coming out into the marketplace this year alone. Supposedly what should hit the market before 2023 wraps up is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, along with Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. Meanwhile, their previous releases from the studio developed came in 2020 with the launch of both Tell Me Why along with Twin Mirror. Both of the games were adventure titles, similar to the likes of the Life is Strange video game franchise.