The Steam Next Fest is Now Live

The Steam Next Fest is back once again and will be running from February 6th, 2023 up until February 13th, 2023 at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET/ 6 PM GMT. While most people think of demos when it comes to the Steam Next Fest the event is also set to feature numerous developer live streams giving both players and developers the opportunity to talk about the current state of their upcoming projects and more.

The event itself was previously known as the Steam Game Festival which originally premiered as a spin-off to The Game Awards in December 2019. Alongside the event, Valve has also made a number of changes to upcoming seasonal sales. This includes the removal of the Lunar New Year sale in favor of a Spring Sale that will take place between March 16th, 2023, and March 23rd, 2023. Valve noted that “The addition of a Spring Sale was a popular request from our developer and publisher community… It will allow us to create more space between our four major seasonal sales and provide more opportunities throughout the year for developers to expand and execute their discounting calendar.”

While the addition of the Lunar New Year sale between late January or February was originally created due to an influx of developers and consumers from territories like Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and South Korea Valve said that over the last few years, they’ve received numerous feedback about the close proximity of the Lunar New Year sale and Winter sale.

However, over the years we’ve received feedback that Lunar New Year was often much too close to the December holiday sale period… We think many publishers will still opt to discount games around the Lunar New Year holiday, using the custom discount tools. But we suspect customers will be better served by a little bit more time between the big Steam-wide seasonal sales. Valve

The Steam Next Fest is sure to keep players busy and despite the fact that every Steam user has more games than they know what to do with, what’s a few more? The event is set to show off a tone of amazing indie projects including titles like Planet of Lana, Driftwood, Dark and Darker, and much more. If you’re looking for your next backlog title or next fix to get you through February you can check out the Steam Next Fest here.