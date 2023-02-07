Walmart Debunks Advance Wars Shadow Drop Rumor

Many rumors have been flying around about Nintendo and its IP in the last few weeks. Heck, they’ve been flying around since the beginning of the year! But the true wonder of them all is the variety in what they’ve been “predicting.” One of them was about Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp. The game was supposed to come out last April and be a full-on remake of the first two games in the beloved tactical series. However, the war in Ukraine made Nintendo nervous about releasing the title, so they put it on the shelf indefinitely. As a result, it’s been almost a year since the game was set to release, and fans want to know when it will come out.

Enter the rumors. One rumor stated that Nintendo would do a “shadow drop release” for the game to line it up with the Nintendo Direct, which was allegedly going to happen this week. Nintendo has shadow-dropped games before and has even announced those drops during Nintendo Directs, so it’s not impossible that this was true. However, further rumors stated that promotional materials for the game were given to places like Walmart, and those stated the game would arrive on February 10th.

According to Walmart on Twitter, that’s not true at all. They happily noted that the rumors claimed that promotional materials were around, yet no pictures of them had been taken. They then state clearly that the rumors are false.

However, that doesn’t mean the game won’t be released soon. As we discovered today, a Nintendo Direct is coming. It’s arriving tomorrow! That Direct focuses mainly on titles coming out in the “first half of 2023.” So Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp may be a feature in the Nintendo Direct.

It is unclear whether it will launch soon or a little bit down the line. We doubt it’ll be in February because Nintendo has big titles coming out in the next three weeks. March could be possible due to no current 1st party titles in that month. April is the same way. So if nothing else? Nintendo has options.

The title wasn’t just a “re-boot” of the first two games. It was a complete overhaul. The graphics, sounds, and modes were all built from the ground up to be on Nintendo Switch. There are even new ways to play the game, so fans can’t wait to get their hands on it.