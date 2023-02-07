Scars Above Shares Exciting New Gameplay Trailer

In amongst all of the recent space-based survival horror releases, fans of sci-fi action-adventures might want to keep an eye out for a new game this month. Scars Above is a new and challenging third-person action-adventure shooter set in a mysterious alien universe that should appeal to fans of the sci-fi genre when it releases at the end of February.

The pre-release teasers are starting to come in for Scars Above, with publisher Prime Matter and developer Mad Head Games now releasing a new gameplay overview trailer. The latest trailer gives players a bit more insight into the mysterious and hostile alien world that awaits them in this game. Alongside this, there’s a somewhat deeper look at some of the game’s other core elements, including combat, movement mechanics and how weapon crafting appears to work. The game looks set to provide plenty of challenges in players’ paths as they step into the shoes of the astronaut, scientist and protagonist Dr Kate Ward. To get a feel for what’s to come in Scars Above, you can check out the title’s new gameplay overview trailer right here.

As Kate, players will be tasked with survival against the odds when they awaken on a mysterious extrasolar planet. As the adventure continues, they’ll have the opportunity to upskill, craft various weapons, gadgets and items and attempt to solve the mystery of how they ended up in this strange new world in the first place. Scars Above promises to deliver a “carefully crafted adventure, inspired by the sci-ﬁ classics,” although how well this comes across in the main game we’ll have to wait and see when it releases in a few weeks’ time.

Environmentally, the game looks pretty impressive, from what’s been shown in the latest trailer. Players will also have the chance to get stuck into some epic boss fights, which will test players’ resolve as each has been designed with their own diverse strategies and tactics in mind. As suggested in the trailer, there’ll be an element of overcoming difficulty with each of these challenges, so players will need to adapt and think creatively for each encounter.

In addition to challenging combat, the game will also tap into the main character Kate’s scientific personality by adding a scanning and crafting mechanic to the exploration of this strange new world. Researching the new planet could be key to unlocking the mystery of what happened to the rest of Kate’s crew, and potentially help her work out how to get home.

There’s not too much longer to wait to start a brand new adventure on this alien planet. Scars Above launches on February 28 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.