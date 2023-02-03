Starfield Fan Uncovered A Feature Most Viewers Missed From The Trailer

Starfield has become one of the biggest anticipated video games being released this year. From the development team at Bethesda, fans have been waiting on Starfield for several years now. While initially, the game was slated for the latest-generation console platforms, Microsoft’s acquisition made this game an exclusive. Despite the PlayStation 5 now being taken out of the equation for the release, there is still a massive audience keeping tabs on this game. Although even though there are plenty of players watching this game and analyzing trailers, new details are still being uncovered.

In fact, recently, there was a new discovery from a past trailer for Starfield. Despite the trailer being around for quite some time now, it looks like some fans might have missed a feature. Noted by Reddit user Gossi on the Starfield subreddit, players will be able to pickpocket. This is a feature that was advertised in the trailer, but the option was incredibly brief. Most likely didn’t even catch the feature after watching this trailer. Luckily, pausing the trailer for a brief frame revealed that players can pickpocket an individual when they are not discovered.

Of course, this option wasn’t selected in the trailer, so we don’t know just how it will work. We could, however, look at past games from Bethesda to get an idea. For example, pickpocketing is something featured in previous Bethesda RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Typically, in these games, players would have to unlock certain skills or level-specific attributes to ensure their success in pickpocketing. That’s likely going to be the case for Starfield, but again, we’ll have to wait for Bethesda to showcase this game a bit more and perhaps highlight this feature in some gameplay footage.

We’re still waiting on Starfield. The game is slated to release this year for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Last month Microsoft held an Xbox Developer Direct stream which highlighted a few games coming to the Xbox platform in the near future. Unfortunately, Starfield wasn’t featured, but Microsoft did note it would have its own showcase event later on. At the moment, we’re still waiting for the event to be unveiled. It’s expected that when this event does happen, we might just get the official release date. Although, that’s just speculation going on right now.